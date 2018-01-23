Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, raping women on bicycles across Metro Detroit

DETROIT - There are surprising new developments in the case of two men charged with raping women who were riding bikes.

On Tuesday, one of the men, Aaron Stewart, pleaded guilty to nine counts against him.

Stewart stood in front of a judge with handcuffs on and admitted he was one of the men involved in raping and assaulting several women in 2017.

Police said the attacks happened in Detroit and Hamtramck.

Police said they believe Stewart and Quentin Flemons were involved in several incidents in which women on bikes were abducted in the middle of the day.

Flemons will face a judge on Wednesday.

Detroit attack

A 24-year-old Detroit woman was kidnapped Sept. 30 while riding her bicycle near East Milwaukee Avenue and Orleans Street, police said.

Stewart and Flemons are accused of pulling her off the bicycle at 6:21 p.m. and forcing her into a vehicle.

"I immediately started yelling and running, hoping someone would hear," she said. "I didn't make it far."

She said the men grabbed her and dragged her into the van. As she described it, the men held her down on a mattress as they drove her to an ATM to empty her bank account.

"I fought," she said. "I grabbed my keys and tried stabbing them. Nothing was working, and the arm around my neck was getting tighter, to the point I couldn't breathe. It then occurred to me that they could easily kill me."

Knowing she had no options, she said she gave up the fight.

"I pretended we could be friends, convincing them to give me back my belongings, including my grandmother's rings," she said.

She went on to say they eventually drove her back to the area of the attack and pushed her out of the van.

Hamtramck attack

Stewart and Flemons are both accused in an Oct. 8 kidnapping of a 27-year-old Hamtramck woman.

Police said the woman was riding her bicycle at 6:03 p.m. near Denton and St. Aubin streets when she was pulled into a vehicle.

Stewart and Flemons allegedly drove her to an abandoned property in the 1600 block of Leslie Street in Detroit, where she was sexually assaulted and robbed before she could escape, police said.

