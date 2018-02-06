2 men sentenced in kidnapping, raping of women on bicycles across Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Two men were sentenced Tuesday for raping women who were riding bikes across Metro Detroit.

Aaron Steward pleaded guilty to nine counts against him Jan. 23. Quentin Flemons pled guilty to five counts the next day.

Steward pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, robbery, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, stealing a financial transaction device, receiving and concealing weapons, and felony firearms violations.

Flemons pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, robbery, and stealing a financial transaction device.

One of the victims addressed the court asking for a long sentence, and to deny the possibility of parole.

“The violent actions carried out by these two men may seem like the quintessence of human evil,” the victim said. “I identify both as malfunctioning sick human beings.”

Steward declined to speak at the sentencing. Flemons told the court he wanted apologize to the victims and told the judge he takes responsibility for his actions.

Steward was sentenced to 27 to 50 years and Flemons was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.

Detroit attack

A 24-year-old Detroit woman was kidnapped Sept. 30 while riding her bicycle near East Milwaukee Avenue and Orleans Street, police said.

Stewart and Flemons are accused of pulling her off the bicycle at 6:21 p.m. and forcing her into a vehicle.

"I immediately started yelling and running, hoping someone would hear," she said. "I didn't make it far."

She said the men grabbed her and dragged her into the van. As she described it, the men held her down on a mattress as they drove her to an ATM to empty her bank account.

"I fought," she said. "I grabbed my keys and tried stabbing them. Nothing was working, and the arm around my neck was getting tighter, to the point I couldn't breathe. It then occurred to me that they could easily kill me."

Knowing she had no options, she said she gave up the fight.

"I pretended we could be friends, convincing them to give me back my belongings, including my grandmother's rings," she said.

She went on to say they eventually drove her back to the area of the attack and pushed her out of the van.

Hamtramck attack

Stewart and Flemons are both accused in an Oct. 8 kidnapping of a 27-year-old Hamtramck woman.

Police said the woman was riding her bicycle at 6:03 p.m. near Denton and St. Aubin streets when she was pulled into a vehicle.

Stewart and Flemons allegedly drove her to an abandoned property in the 1600 block of Leslie Street in Detroit, where she was sexually assaulted and robbed before she could escape, police said.

Charges dismissed in Highland Park attack

Charges against the two men in the sexual assault of a 31-year-old woman pulled off her bicycle in Highland Park were dismissed during their preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors said they were unable to proceed with the charges and they were dismissed without prejudice.

Charges could be reinstated at a later date if more evidence is discovered or witnesses come forward.

