Man released without charges after being pepper sprayed twice by Detroit police officers

DETROIT - There are new questions surrounding an arrested by Detroit police officers that was caught on video over the weekend.

A man was hit with pepper spray twice, then hours later released from custody with no charges. Residents are wondering why officers were so rough in the first place.

Video from Cornell Price's security camera shows him trying to open the front door of his home on Asbury Park. When Detroit police showed up, the black-and-white video turns to color.

Price said he didn't appreciate the way an officer spoke to him from the car when police pulled up.

"When they pulled up they said, 'Bring your a** here,' and that's when I didn't," Price said. "He was already talking crazy."

In the video, an officer is seen getting out of the car and approaching Price, then getting onto the porch.

"That's when he said, 'I'll beat your a** if you don't give me your license,'" Price said. "Then, I turned around, 'Why are you gonna beat my a** on my porch? It's my house.' They didn't care. It was over then."

Price turned, pulled up his shorts and leaned toward the officer. That's when he was sprayed twice with Mace.

Deputy Detroit police Chief Charles Fitzgerald watched Price's security video with Local 4 on Wednesday afternoon. He said the officers were in the right because they were looking for a drag racing car and witnesses identified Price's car.

Officers believed Price was drunk or high when they approached, according to Fitzgerald.

"He shut the door," Fitzgerald said. "He weighted his body slightly, like a fighting stance. The officer felt threatened and he used his chemical spray."

"You didn't have to Mace me the first time and then after go Mace me (again)," Price said.

The incident happened overnight Sunday. Price spent the next two nights in jail awaiting charges.

Detroit police sent a warrant package to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office, but it was determined that police didn't have a case, so he was released.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.