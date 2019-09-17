Man rides away on bicycle after shooting woman in Monroe, officials say

MONROE, Mich. - Monroe police are searching for a man who shot a woman and rode away on a bicycle, according to authorities.

Officers were called around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday to the area of West Fifth and Cass streets for a report of a shooting.

Police said a woman had been shot once. She was treated by Monroe firefighters and medical officials, then taken to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Witnesses said the shooter was a black man with dreadlocks, authorities said. They said he was wearing gray sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt, officials said.

He was seen riding a bicycle west on West Fifth Street, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe police at 734-243-7510.

