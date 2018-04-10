Man riding bicycle killed in traffic crash in 'poorly lit' area of Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A fatal traffic crash involving a bicyclist and a Mercedes Benz is currently under investigation by the Clinton Township Police Department.

The crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. Monday night on southbound Harper Avenue near Fierz Road. The victim was dead at the scene.

The victim was riding his bicycle northbound in Harper Avenue in the center turn lane. The 2017 black Mercedes Benz was southbound and struck the victim as it entered the turn lane.

This crash happened at "a poorly lit" section of Harper Avenue between 15 Mile and Metro Parkway, according to police. Harper Avenue has three lanes, including the center turn lane, and no sidewalks the victim could have potentially rode his bicycle on.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz remained at the scene. Alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, according to police.

The victim was a 54-year-old man from Clinton Township. The name of the victim will not be released until he is positively identified and his family is notified.

If you witnessed this crash or have any information about it, contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7802.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.