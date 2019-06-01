Man robbed at Detroit home by two posing as DTE workers

A teen was robbed at a Detroit home Friday by people posing as DTE workers, police said.

According to police, a 17-year-old called authorities at about 3:53 p.m. Friday and said he was home alone when an unknown man knocked on the door.

Once he opened the door, the male introduced himself as a DTE worker and told the victim he needed to check out the pipes in the backyard.

The robber pulled out a gun once he was inside the house. Police have described the robber as a black man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a yellow cap.

A second robber, described as a 35-year-old white woman, entered the home afterward.

The victim gave the robbers an undisclosed amount of cash before they left the home in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about the robbery, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

