Man robs another, drops knife, flees, gets arrested in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 34-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of armed robbery.

According to authorities, just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Michigan State Police troopers responded to an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Monroe Feed Store on Telegraph Road. A 34-year-old man approached the 77-year-old victim in the parking lot and began speaking with him before he produced a knife and told the victim to hand over all of his money.

The victim gave his money to the robber, who dropped his knife and was unable to pick it back up because the victim stepped on it. The man shoved the victim to the ground and fled.

MSP troopers found the man hiding in brush near Plum Creek and arrested him without incident. The knife and money were recovered.

The man was lodged in the Monroe County Jail.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.