Man robs Chesterfield Township Claire's clerk at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Chesterfield Township are looking for a man who robbed a Claire's jewelry store clerk at gunpoint Monday.

Police said the man threatened the 22-year-old clerk with a gun at the store in Waterside Marketplace at 8:43 p.m.

The man told the clerk to open the cash register, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store.

Police said the man is described as white with scruffy facial hair. He is about 30 years old, weighs about 130-150 pounds and is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was wearing a gray hoodie, gray baseball hat and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Detective Gates at 586-949-3304.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.