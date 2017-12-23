Man robs Detroit Dollar Tree employees at gunpoint

DETROIT - A man robbed a Dollar Tree on Detroit's east side Friday at gunpoint, police said.

Police said the man pointed a handgun at an employee who wasn't working but was standing by the entrance door at about 10 p.m. The man forced the employee, a 27-year-old woman, to a manager's office, where the she opened the locked door with a code, police said.

The manager, a 39-year-old man, was inside the office with a safe open as he prepared to close the store, police said. The man took an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe and fled the store on foot, police said.

The man is described as black, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, a gray hoodie, black jeans and had a black scarf covering his face. He was armed with an NPA semiautomatic handgun.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.