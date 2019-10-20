Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police are seeking a suspect after a shooting on Detroit's east side Saturday put a 38-year-old man in a hospital.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 18800 block of Hayes Street just before 4:30 p.m. Police said the victim was sitting in a parked Chevrolet Tahoe when a man exited a black Chevrolet Impala and fired shots.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said the gunman fled the scene in a GMC Yukon.

The gunman was described as being between 25 and 35 years old and being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing a white hat and an orange sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5500.

