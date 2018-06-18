Man's body recovered after drowning in Milan Township

A man's body was recovered after a drowning in Milan Township. (WDIV)

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man's body was recovered Monday after he drowned at Milan Beach in Milan Township, according to firefighters.

Firefighters received a call around 2 p.m. Monday about an adult man who went underneath the water and didn't resurface.

A rescue team went to the scene and found the man's body about 5 feet from shore in 6 or 7 feet of water, officials said.

It's unclear if the man had a medical emergency or if he wasn't able to swim to shore.

Milan Beach is a privately owned beach spot that's open to the public for a fee. It's been around since the 1960s, officials said.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

