Man selling marijuana shot by buyer in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. - A man was non-fatally shot in Inkster Tuesday morning after attempting to sell marijuana to two suspects, police said.

Inkster police officers were sent to Middlebelt Road and Annapolis Street at 12:10 a.m.

The shooting happened in front of 4105 Hickory Street in Inkster, where the victim and his girlfriend were attempting to sell marijuana to two men, according to Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section detectives. One of the subjects shot the victim after taking the marijuana. The victim was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The victim drove away from the scene and called 911. He is currently at a Dearborn hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim's girlfriend was not injured.

The incident is under investigation.

