Man sentenced for hiding camera in women's bathroom at CrossFit gym in Macomb County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man accused of putting a hidden camera in the women's bathroom at a CrossFit gym in Clinton Township was sentenced Tuesday morning.

Matthew James Krakowski, 34, of Casco Township, Mich. has been sentenced to 11 months in the Macomb County Jail. He was also sentenced to 36-240 months in a Michigan state prison. He is ordered not to have contact with victims and he will have to be on the state sex offender registry.

Matthew James Krakowski

A Clinton Township law enforcement officer was working out at Switch CrossFit on April 12, 2018 when she saw a camera in the changing room, police said. The camera the woman saw was hanging from a string, and she saw it being pulled up through a cutaway ceiling tile, the woman said.

Krakowski was taken into custody and arraigned on a charge of capturing and distributing images of an unclothed person, which is a five-year felony. He ended up pleading guilty.

Clinton Township police investigated the incident and seized electronic equipment in connection with the case.

It's unclear how many victims there are.

