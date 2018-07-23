Man sentenced for robbing, sexually assaulting woman in Detroit Opera House parking garage

DETROIT - A Detroit man was sentenced Monday for robbing and sexually assaulting a 61-year-old woman in the Detroit Opera House parking garage.

Darius Deontae Jackson, 25, was sentenced to 16 to 30 years in prison for armed robbery, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and a felony firearms violation, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man wanted in Detroit Opera House garage armed robbery, assault turns self in

Jackson is accused of following a 61-year-old woman into the Detroit Opera House parking garage around 11:15 p.m. Feb. 26.

Once inside the garage, Jackson followed the woman to her vehicle and robbed her of money, police said. He then told her to get into the back seat, and she did because she thought he was armed, according to authorities.

Authorities said he allegedly physically and sexually assaulted her. During the incident, she fought him off and fled from the vehicle and left the parking garage. Medics transported her to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Jackson turned himself in to a Detroit police officer.

As part of a plea deal, kidnapping, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault charges against Jackson were dismissed.

