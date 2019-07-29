Man sentenced for selling crack cocaine, heroin laced with fentanyl at Detroit park

DETROIT - A man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for selling crack cocaine and heroin laced with fentanyl at a Detroit park, officials said.

Danny Lee Woods, 46, of Detroit, is accused of selling the drugs at Sasser Playground, a park near I-94 and Moross Road on Detroit's east side.

Police said Woods had a loaded pistol in his waistband while he made the sales. He later hid the pistol behind a tree inside the park, according to authorities.

Woods was being watched by Detroit police officers and was taken into custody.

"Parks should be a place where families feel safe to gather," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said. "We will continue to work closely with our local police partners to prosecute violent offenders who threaten us, so we can protect innocent children and families who just want to enjoy a nice day at the park."

Officials said Woods was on parole at the time of the drug sales.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He pleaded guilty Feb. 27 and agreed that he qualified as a career offender under the sentencing guidelines, police said.

Woods was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh III.

