Man sexually assaulted by armed robber at abandoned home in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - An 18-year-old Ohio man was robbed and sexually assaulted at an abandoned home in Pontiac while trying to meet with a date set up on an online dating site, officials said.

The victim went to a home in the 400 block of Irwin Avenue at 11:56 p.m. Sunday. He said he walked into the home and was confronted by a man with a handgun.

Police said the armed man sexually assaulted the victim and took his purse before fleeing north through the backyard.

An Oakland County Sheriff's Office K-9 tracked the man and found the victim's purse a short distance from the abandoned home. The man was not found, and the K-9 track ended.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment while detectives collected evidence. The incident is still under investigation.

Police are searching for a black man in his mid-20s. He was around 6 feet 1 inch tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a dark coat, jeans and a winter hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous, and there is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

