Man shoots wife, fatally shoots himself in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Mich. - Police responded to an attempted homicide and suicide Saturday involving a married couple from New Baltimore in New Haven.

According to authorities, just before 11 p.m., a woman called 911 and told the dispatcher that she had been shot multiple times by Brandon Dodd, her husband, who had also shot himself. Macomb County sheriff's deputies arrived at a storage facility and took both husband and wife to the hospital, where Dodd died from his injuries. The woman was listed in critical condition.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

