Man shot 5 times during armed robbery on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A man was shot five times during an armed robbery Saturday in Detroit.

Police said the 23-year-old victim was walking near West 7 Mile Road and Mark Twain Street at 1:30 a.m. when he was approached by a black man wearing dark-colored clothing and a mask. The man was armed with a handgun.

The man announced a hold-up before shooting the victim three times in the right leg and two times in the left leg, police said.

The man took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene, police said.

The victim went to his girlfriend's house for help. He is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

