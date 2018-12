A man was shot around 2:15 a.m. Sunday while trying to leave a bar where a fight broke out in the 16300 block of east Warren.

DETROIT - A man was shot around 2:15 a.m. Sunday while trying to leave a bar where a fight broke out in the 16300 block of east Warren.

The identity of the suspect is unknown. The victim was taken to a hospital by his wife and is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.