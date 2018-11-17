Man shot at Detroit BP gas station, police search for suspect

Detroit police are looking for the suspect who shot a man at the BP gas station located on the corner of west 7 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue on Friday.

The victim is a 25-year-old man. He is in stable condition.

The shooting happened around 5:06 p.m., according to police who spoke to a witness.

The witness, a 29-year-old woman, told police she was the passenger inside the victim's black Chrysler 300. They were stopped at the gas pump of the BP gas station when a man walked up and got in the rear seat of the vehicle.

The suspect then got out of the car, pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the victim. The victim was struck. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

