Man shot at Detroit Burger King on Woodward Avenue

DETROIT - A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after being shot at a Burger King in Detroit's New Center neighborhood.

According to authorities, the victim arrived to pick up a friend who was finishing a shift at the restaurant. Gunshots were fired from a beige Ford Taurus into the restaurant, and the man was struck in the leg.

He has been taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5300.

