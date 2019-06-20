Man shot during robbery in Pontiac, police say

Police said a man was shot in Pontiac. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - A man was shot Thursday during a robbery in Pontiac, police said.

The man was walking at 1:34 a.m. Thursday near Huron or State streets when two men approached him, police said.

They demanded the man hand over his belongings, and when he refused, one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to authorities.

The man threw his wallet in their direction and ran away, officials said.

He approached a house in the 100 block of Hibbard Court to get help, police said. He was treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds and released.

