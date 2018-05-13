Man shot in Allen Park after fleeing collision in Detroit

TAYLOR, Mich. - A man was shot on in his vehicle in Allen Park on Sunday afternoon after fleeing from a collision in Detroit.

According to sources, the man stopped at the Dollar Tree located in the 7800 block of Telegraph Road in Taylor seeking assistance. The man had allegedly fled a collision in Detroit, was chased down I-94 and had his vehicle fired on at the Southfield Road exit ramp in Allen Park.

Witnesses believe he wasn't being truthful in his story.

He was taken to the Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn. The incident is under investigation.

