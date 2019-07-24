Man shot in hand during holdup on Detroit's east side, police say

Police at the scene of a shooting on Giese Street in Detroit on July 24, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was shot in the hand Wednesday during a holdup on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Giese Street, according to authorities.

A 21-year-old woman driving a white Jeep Cherokee and an 18-year-old man with a handgun announced a holdup, police said.

A 30-year-old man fought with the 18-year-old and the gun discharged, officials said. The 30-year-old was shot in the hand, police said.

Authorities said the victim and suspects know each other. Nothing was taken during the holdup, officials said.

Medical officials said the 30-year-old is stable.

It's unclear if police have identified the suspects or taken them into custody.

You can see video from the shooting scene below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.