DETROIT - A 53-year-old man was shot in his head Thursday morning at the Always Open bar on Chene in Detroit.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Detroit police believe there was a shootout inside the bar. Police said the victim had a holster and clip in his possession when he arrived at the hospital.

No weapon was recovered.

No arrests have been announced.

Police are investigating.

