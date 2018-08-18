Man shot in head outside Detroit strip club could be victim of shootout, police say

DETROIT - A man found across the street from a strip club with a gunshot wound to the head could be a victim of a shootout, according to police.

The victim was found in a parking lot across from Hard Body's in the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue and Tarnow Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The victim, described as a man between the ages of 20 and 25, was wearing a white T-shirt, white pants and red shoes. A pistol was found on the ground near him.

Police also said they recovered .223 rounds and spent .40-caliber shell casings at the scene. They believe the victim, the shooter and possibly more suspects engaged in a shootout.

