ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - One person was shot Friday morning at Shore Pointe Motor Lodge in St. Clair Shores.

Police were investigating at the motel on 9 Mile Road near I-94. Investigators believe a woman shot a man in the wrist.

She has been taken into custody and is cooperating with police.

There were no other injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.