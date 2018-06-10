Man shot, injured while sleeping at home on Detroit's west side

A 51-year-old man was shot multiple times while sleeping at his home on Detroit's west side.

The non-fatal shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday on the 16000 block of Ward Avenue.

The man wa shot in the hand and back while sleeping in his bed. Shots came through the bedroom window, according to police.

The man told police the suspect assaulted him two days prior and made threats towards him.

The suspect has not yet been arrested. The victim is listed in temporary serious condition.

