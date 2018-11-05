Man shot, killed by Shelby Township police officer; update from police expected

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Shelby Township Police Department is expected to update the public Monday morning about a deadly officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

An officer shot and killed a man Saturday morning at the Spring Hill apartments near Ryan and Utica roads.

Investigators say the suspect was sitting in a stolen car and started acting aggressively. The officer opened fire.

Police said the suspect told officers he was armed. However, police have not said if a weapon was recovered.

The investigation has been turned over to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

