Man shot, killed in Southwest Detroit drive-by shooting; shooter unknown

DETROIT - A man was shot and killed early Saturday in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's southwest side.

Police said the victim, a 38-year-old man, was sitting in a Chrysler Town & Country at 2:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Michigan Avenue when someone drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital.

The shooter is unknown, but police believe he or she was possibly in a black SUV.

The shooting remains under investigation.

