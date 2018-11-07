Man shot, killed in front of Annex nightclub in Detroit

A 23-year-old man was shot in front of the Annex nightclub on Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. and later died from his injuries.

DETROIT - A 23-year-old man was shot in front of the Annex nightclub in the area of Woodward and Adams on Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. and later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened while the the victim was a front seat passenger in a Lexus ES 350, black in color when a white Dodge Challenger pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

Police say the victim was shot in either his back or neck. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and died in the emergency room. The Lexus had three bullet holes in the passenger side. Police are working to identify all passengers in the Lexus that night.

In addition to the shooter's white Dodge Challenger, a red Dodge Charger was observed in the area.

There is no suspect in police custody.

