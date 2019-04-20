Man shot multiple times in Detroit after making 'disparaging' remarks about gunman's friend

The victim is in critical condition.

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a gunman who shot a man multiple times Saturday.

The shooting happened around 12:59 a.m. in the 18000 block of Fenelon Street, police said.

According to police, the shooter and the victim, along with a group of friends, were standing in front of the location when someone made "disparaging" remarks about the shooter's friend.

The shooter went home, got a long gun, returned and shot the victim multiple times.

The shooter has been described as a black male in his 20s. He was driving a green Chevy Cobalt with plastic over the passenger rear tail-light.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting. If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

