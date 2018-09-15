Man shot multiple times in Detroit during argument

DETROIT - A 27-year-man is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital after he was shot multiple times Friday night during an argument.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Devonshire Road around 9:10 p.m.

Two women witnessed the shooting. According to one of the witnesses the suspect fired shots at the victim during the argument. The suspect fled the location in a White Impala after the shooting.

Detroit police are still looking for the suspect, a black 39-year-old man.

The victim is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and listed in serious condition.

The case is being investigated by Detroit police.

