Man shot on Detroit's west side, doesn't cooperate with police investigation

DETROIT - A 33-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon but won't tell police what happened.

According to authorities, the man was shot in the cheek and neck and sought help at about 5 p.m. at a business near the intersection of Greenfield and Seven Mile roads.

Police said the man is not cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Winthrop Street and Margareta Avenue, and the driver ran from the car. A gun was recovered from the car, and police are trying to determine if it's related to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5800

