One man was shot at Maddelein near 7 Mile and Kelly around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, April 9, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was shot Monday morning on Detroit's east side.

The shooting happened at Maddelein Street near 7 Mile and Kelly roads around 5:30 a.m.

The victim is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. Investigators at this time don't know exactly what happened yet.

