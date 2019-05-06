Man shot on Woodward near Adams in Detroit; suspected shooter arrested

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that happened on Woodward Avenue near Adams Avenue near Grand Circus Park.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot around 2 a.m. Monday. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known at this time, although the suspected shooter, a 34-year-old man, was arrested after crashing his car while fleeing from the scene.

Woodward Avenue was closed for about 2 hours while police investigated but has since reopened.

