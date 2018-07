DETROIT - One man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning at a party store near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue in Detroit.

The victim is a 26-year-old man. He was shot in his neck and torso.

The shooting happened about 9:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Joy Road.

Police said the shooter may have been in an older SUV with a woman at the wheel.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.