Man shot several times, killed on west side, police say

DETROIT - A man died after being shot several times on the west side, police said.

The Detroit Police Department said officers arrived to the 15000 block of Coyle Street around 7:40 p.m. to find the man dead, with several gunshot wounds.

A witness told police the man was an Uber driver who had arrived to take her to get something to eat.

Police said the gunman was driving a dark-colored pickup truck and left in an unknown direction.

No other details were immediately released.

