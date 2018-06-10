Man shot to death at Cabana Motel in Detroit

Cabana Motel in Detroit on June 10, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was shot to death at a motel on Detroit's east side Saturday night.

The shooting happened at the Cabana Motel on Harper Avenue, between Dickerson Avenue and Conner Street.

The victim was a 43-year-old man. Police said the shooting occurred after an argument at the motel.

The circumstances of the shooting are currently unknown. Local 4 is on the scene gathering information.

The shooter has not yet been arrested, police said.

