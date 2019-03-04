Man shot, tries to drive to hospital, crashes on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday on Detroit's east side.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Wayburn Street, a few blocks north of I-94. A 26-year-old man was shot and tried to drive himself to a hospital, but he crashed into a parked car on Greensboro Street.

Emergency personnel arrived and transported the man to a local hospital, where he is list in critical condition.

Police are looking for a 22-year-old man who they believe was involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

