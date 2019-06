Witnesses said someone in the crowd at the vigil fired several gunshots before striking the victim's leg.

DETROIT - A 24-year-old man was shot at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Payton Street while attending a candlelight vigil for a shooting victim, police said.

The victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.



