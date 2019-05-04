Man shot while driving crashes into Detroit fire station

DETROIT - A man was shot while driving and crashed his car into a fire station Friday night, police said.

The fire station is located in the 1000 block of west Grand Boulevard. According to police, the driver of the vehicle was hospitalized after being shot in the back. The back window of the man's car was damaged by bullets, and he is in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. Maintenance workers are trying to restore the doors of the fire station.

The fire station has a second exit that allows fire trucks to leave in the event of an emergency.

The shooter is unknown.



