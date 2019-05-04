Man shot while driving, crashes into Detroit fire station in search of help

DETROIT - A man was shot while driving and crashed his car into a fire station Saturday morning, police said.

The fire station is located on Detroit's west side. According to police, the driver of the vehicle was hospitalized after being shot in the back. The back window of the man's car was damaged by bullet holes.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. The man drove right into the fire station in search of help. Maintence workers are trying to restore the doors of the fire station.

The fire station has a second exit that allows fire trucks to leave in the event of an emergency.



