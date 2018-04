DETROIT - A 28-year-old man was shot Monday night at a recreation center in Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. at the Adams-Butzel Recreation Complex.

Police said the victim was playing basketball and shots were fired.

The man was listed in temporary serious condition.

No other information was made available.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.