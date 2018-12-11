Man smashes glass case at Tiffany & Co. in Troy's Somerset mall with hammer, steals jewelry

Troy police are searching for the man who robbed the high-end jewelry store Tiffany's at Somerset Mall on Monday.

TROY, Mich. - Troy police are searching for the man who robbed the high-end jewelry store Tiffany & Co. at Somerset Mall on Monday.

The suspect used a hammer to break into a glass jewelry case at Tiffany & Co., police say. He then grabbed a handful of jewelry and fled the scene after smashing the glass case.

According to police, the suspect attempted to use pepper spray on a guard, but failed. Police are uncertain about the total value in jewelry that was taken, but believe it is significant.

Police say they were called to Tiffany's at around 8:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a smash and grab. The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s.

If you have any information, call Troy police.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.