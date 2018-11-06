Man sought for questioning in fatal shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are looking for a man they want to question in regard to a homicide.

Jermaine Jones was fatally shot Oct. 18 before 9 p.m. on Detroit's west side.

Detroit police are looking for Marquez "Wuan" Jenkins, 18, so they can interview him about the Jones shooting, according to Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to locating Marquez. All rewards are paid anonymously.

