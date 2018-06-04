Man sought in connection to possible attempted child abduction in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities are searching for a man they said may have attempted to abduct a child in the 8000 block of Lilly Drive in Ypsilanti Township Sunday night.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office officials described the man as white, between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and light brown or blond hair.

The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray jogging pants and a gray baseball hat. He is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective State at 734-973-4395.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.