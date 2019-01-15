Man sought in theft of several bottles of liquor from Macomb Township business, police say

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man accused of stealing several bottles of liquor from a business in Macomb Township.

Macomb County deputies said the incident happened around 1:10 p.m. Friday.

The man is described as 25-35 years old with an average build, short, black hair and a light goatee.

Police said he was wearing black shoes, blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings.

He fled the parking lot in a gold or bronze SUV, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-8230.

