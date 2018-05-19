Man stabbed by 13-year-old girl during failed abduction, police say

DETROIT - Police said a 13-year-old girl stabbed a man Friday night when he attempted to abduct her.

According to authorities, the girl told police she was approached by a 20- to 30-year-old man in the 19500 block of Berg Road at about 8:30 p.m.. She said the man grabbed her and the two struggled before she produced a knife she had on her and stabbed him in his side. The man allegedly fell to the ground and the girl ran home.

Her mother and the girl went to the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct to make a police report.

The girl said the same man had attempted to abduct her last year as well.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.