Man stabbed during disturbance inside Monroe grocery store

MONROE, Mich. - A man was stabbed Thursday at a Monroe grocery store, police said.

Police said officers responded to Towne Square Foods at 1002 East Third Street after a hangup 911 call was received about 1:15 p.m.

Officers learned that there had been a disturbance inside the store. One of the men involved in the disturbance stabbed another man in the leg with a knife, police said.

The victim, 48, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was able to identify the person who stabbed him, and officers arrested the 36-year-old several blocks from the scene, police said.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call police at 734-243-7500.

